Samsung bold move to launch biggest phone of years

Samsung is ready to launch its all time best tri-fold smartphone in the United States in upcoming months, before 2025 ends.

The expected release product might be a tri-fold phone, which folds in two places to create a screen significantly larger than current foldables, representing Samsung's most unique design shift since it debuted its first foldable in 2019.

Samsung Electronics Vice President, Drew Blackard revealed: “We don’t want to offer the exact same experience in a slightly different form factor.”

A person familiar with the company’s plans confirmed: “US release is under active consideration, signaling a departure from Samsung's previous strategy of restricting innovative first-generation products to Asian markets like South Korea and China.”

The launch comes as rivals Apple and Huawei accelerate their own foldable ambitions, with Apple reportedly targeting a 2026 release for its first foldable device.

The mobile phone manufacturer has affirmed that the 2025 launch timeline is still on track, though the company declined to comment on specific market availability.

The device is expected to command a premium price, appealing to a niche market similar to the early adopters of the Galaxy Z Fold series.