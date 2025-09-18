Queen Camilla treats Melania to Windsor’s hidden gems

Queen Camilla and Melania unite for Scout Day after King’s grand farewell to Trump

Queen Camilla extended a warm gesture of hospitality to Melania Trump on Thursday, leading the First Lady on a private tour of Windsor Castle’s hidden treasures, including Queen Mary’s iconic Dolls’ House and the Royal Library.

The exclusive visit followed President Donald Trump’s departure from the castle to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, leaving Melania in the Queen’s company for a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the royal residence.

Earlier in the day, the King and Queen formally bid farewell to the U.S. President after hosting his landmark second State Visit.

The Trumps had spent the night at the 1,000 year old fortress following Wednesday’s glittering State Banquet.

Before departing, the two couples gathered for official photographs in Windsor Castle’s magnificent Green Corridor.

Their parting concluded with a public farewell on the castle steps, where King Charles and President Trump exchanged warm words before the American leader made his way to his next engagement.

King Charles and President Donald Trump shared a firm handshake in Windsor Castle’s grand Quadrangle as the U.S. leader prepared to depart for Chequers.

Marking the moment with warm words, Trump told gathered guests and press: “Thank you very much, everybody.

He’s a great gentleman and a great King.” The Windsor Castle detachment of The King’s Guard stood proudly on parade to honour the farewell.

While the President made his way to Buckinghamshire for talks with Sir Keir Starmer, First Lady Melania Trump remained at Windsor for a more personal engagement with Queen Camilla.

The Queen guided her through the castle’s treasures, before Melania joined the Princess of Wales in Frogmore Gardens.

There, alongside Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, the pair will meet young members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they explored the natural world on their journey to earning the “Go Wild” badge.

Kate, who has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020, is expected to lead the visit with her trademark enthusiasm.