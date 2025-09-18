King Charles receives high praise as Trump leaves Windsor Castle

King Charles bid farewell to Donald Trump at Windsor Castle as US State Visit nears its conclusion.

Trump and the First Lady Melania were welcomed with full pomp and circumstance for their unprecedented second state visit on Wednesday. The royal family held nothing back in what is being dubbed as an ‘extravagant’ and ‘untraditional’ reception of the Trumps, that too for a second time.

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet Prime Minister and Lady Starmer at Chequers and will be greeted with a Guard of Honour from RAF Halton and bagpipers. They will then view the Sir Winston Churchill archives held at Chequers, before having a bilateral meeting.

Before departing Windsor Castle, Trump was engaged in a conversation with Charles and appeared in good spirits. Turning to the press, he said, “Thank you very much, everyone.”

“He’s a great gentleman and a great king,” he said pointing to Charles. The two men shook hands warmly before Trump moved towards the vehicle which will take him to his day of engagements, with less pomp.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania is staying back at Windsor Castle to continue with her engagements for the day with Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Camilla will be giving Melania the tour the castle before Princess Kate will take over and accompany the First Lady at the Frogmore garden.