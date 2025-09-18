Kate sees chivalry firsthand as Trump tucks in her chair at Banquet

Kate’s elegant banquet moment enhanced by Trump’s unexpected chivalry

It was Kate Middleton who found herself at the centre of an unscripted moment of courtesy during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, when President Donald Trump was caught on camera tucking in her chair.

Seated between the King and the U.S. president, the Princess of Wales lowered gracefully into her seat as a household staffer assisted, only for Trump to lean in midway and offer his own hand to ensure the chair was perfectly in place.

Kate dazzled in a custom Phillipa Lepley gown, a silk crepe creation overlaid with shimmering gold Chantilly lace.

Her freshly blonde hair, styled in soft mermaid curls, set off the brilliance of her Lover’s Knot Tiara.

The wider banquet scene brimmed with grandeur. Princess Anne attended alongside U.S. ambassador Warren Stephens, while the Duke of Gloucester was joined by Lori Huang, wife of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

King Charles looked sharp in an evening suit, while Queen Camilla stunned in a Fiona Clare gown of deep blue, complemented by a sapphire-and-diamond tiara and the King’s Family Order.

The glittering State Banquet was hailed as a resounding success, with HELLO!’s royal correspondent Emily Nash revealing that President Trump used his toast to heap praise on the King, Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Reflecting on the occasion, the president described his second State Visit as “truly one of the highest honours of my life.”

During his banquet toast, President Trump reserved some of his warmest words for the senior royals seated around him. He praised William as “remarkable” and hailed Princess Kate as “so radiant, so healthy, and so beautiful.”

The president also described Queen Camilla as a “very, very special Queen” and commended Charles for raising “a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, really amazing.”

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful,” he continued, before turning to Kate directly with a smile and adding, “It’s true and beautiful.”