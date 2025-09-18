Royal family receives sad breakup news after Charles-Harry reunion

King Charles received upsetting news about a beloved member, a son, only days after the family had been grieving the loss of Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

Just last week, the monarch was delighted to be reunited with his son Prince Harry, a positive development in their relationship. But now the family will be experiencing another separation especially as shocking report about a separation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle has been making rounds.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made any indication of a split, the King’s godson Lord Nicholas is separating from his wife of 19 years, according to diary editor, Richard Eden.

On Tuesday, the King along with the Prince and Princess of Wales had joined the Duke of Kent and their family at Westminster Cathedral to bid farewell to Katharine, who passed away at age 92, on September 4.

However, Paola Frankopan, Lady Nicholas Windsor, was not in notably absent from the sombre event.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent's 55-year-old son, who is also godson of the King, made history when he had married Paola, 56, a member of the Croatian and Italian nobility, in 2006.

Eden revealed that it was the first Roman Catholic wedding of a member of the Royal Family since the reign of Queen Mary I in the 16th century and also the first to be held in Vatican City State.

“It’s very sad, but the couple have been separated for some time,” a friend of the family shared. “They no longer attend family events together. Both are very conservative and dislike divorce, so apparently they will never actually get divorced.”

The couple have three sons, Albert, Leopold and Louis.

The separation between the Lord and Lady Nicholas Windsor came after a source told RadarOnline that the Sussexes “are on the verge of announcing divorce” noting that they are already living separate lives.

Although, the claims have not been verified by Harry and Meghan themselves.