Chinese ghost machine to uncover world's greatest mysteries

China based scientists have activated the world's largest and most sensitive neutrino observatory, a monumental underground facility designed to capture and study the universe's most elusive ghost particles to solve fundamental mysteries of physics.

The colossal detector, a precise spherical dome lined with acrylic and containing 20,000 tonnes of liquid scintillator, is now recording approximately 50 sub-atomic events daily.

A project spokesman revealed: "As the experiment is in its critical early data collection phase, we are focused on ensuring the integrity of our readings and cannot comment on preliminary observations."

Wang Yifang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences expressed: "We are going to know the hierarchy of the neutrino mass, by knowing this, we can build up the model for particle physics, for neutrinos, for cosmology and our understanding of the universe."

The state of art laboratory discovered its first neutrino interaction events during its initial calibration phase after coming online. The facility is remotely monitored by a collaboration of over 700 international physicists.

The most anticipated research is focused on determining the precise mass ordering of neutrinos, a breakthrough that could explain the critical imbalance between matter and anti-matter that allowed the universe to form.

These neutral sub-atomic particles, which pass through most matter undetected, were first theorized in 1930 but are now considered important to understanding stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

Statistically groundbreaking results are expected within six years as trillions of particles pass through the human body every second.