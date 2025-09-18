Ego Nwodim shares future plans after ‘SNL’ exit

Ego Nwodim on SNL exit and future plans

Ego Nwodim is opening up about her decision to leave Saturday Night Live after seven seasons and what lies ahead for her career.

The comedian, 37, spoke about the big change during the Cultural Impact: How Story, Style, and Strategy Shape What’s Next” panel at the 2025 Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on September 17.

Reflecting on her time at the iconic sketch comedy show, she admitted that her departure is about making space for new creative opportunities.

“There’s so much I want to do and SNL is always meant to be a stepping stone,” Nwodim said.

“There’s so many ideas that I need to have time to create. I’m looking forward to doing that. So directing, more writing in a different capacity. Very excited. It’s an exciting thing.”

She also looked back fondly on behind-the-scenes moments, including receiving a humorous NSFW note when a sketch she worked on with Leslie Jones was cut by the standards team.

Nwodim first joined SNL in 2018 for its 44th season as a featured player and became part of the main cast in 2020.

On September 12, she announced her exit through a heartfelt Instagram post, where she expressed gratitude to series creator Lorne Michaels, her fellow castmates, the writers, and the crew.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” she wrote.

“But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.”

She closed her message by reflecting on what the show meant to her, “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!”