Cardi B, Stefon Diggs beam in new selfie following baby news

Cardi B recently offered fans a glimpse into her life with beau Stefon Diggs after the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.
The 32-year-old rapper, who first sparked romance rumours with Stefon, 31, in October 2024, took the internet by storm with her latest social media update.
On Wednesday, September 17, the parents-to-be shared a selfie, with Cardi wrapping her arm around Diggs as the couple smiled for the camera.
The I Like It singer captioned the post with a simple red-heart emoji.
This came shortly after the Please Me hitmaker opened up about expecting her fourth child.
In an exclusive conversation with CBS Mornings, she revealed, “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work – but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”
It is pertinent to mention that the Drip singer is already a mother of three children – daughters Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle, and son Wave Set – whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset.
