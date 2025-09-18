Cardi B, Stefon Diggs beam in new selfie following baby news

Cardi B shares adorable picture with beau Stefon Diggs

Cardi B recently offered fans a glimpse into her life with beau Stefon Diggs after the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

The 32-year-old rapper, who first sparked romance rumours with Stefon, 31, in October 2024, took the internet by storm with her latest social media update.

On Wednesday, September 17, the parents-to-be shared a selfie, with Cardi wrapping her arm around Diggs as the couple smiled for the camera.

The I Like It singer captioned the post with a simple red-heart emoji.

This came shortly after the Please Me hitmaker opened up about expecting her fourth child.

In an exclusive conversation with CBS Mornings, she revealed, “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work – but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Drip singer is already a mother of three children – daughters Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle, and son Wave Set – whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset.