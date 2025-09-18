Fans spot sweet gesture between Melania Trump, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla

Donald Trump, Prince William and King Charles also looked striking, embodying extremely powerful diplomatic dressing

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrived in Windsor today.

The two families even exchanged gifts with one another. What particularly intrigued fans was the coordinated colours worn by the U.S. First Lady, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla today as they met on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The US First Lady looked elegant in a Christian Dior suit paired with a matching purple hat as she greeted Princess Kate and Prince William.

Meanwhile, Princess of Wales, 43, dazzled in a burgundy coat dress, that complimented Mrs. Trump's choice of outfit. Kate also accessorised her look with a Chanel calfskin bag, which she purchased in 2017 along with a brand new Taylor Neso hat.

The mother of three completed her outfit with diamond earrings.

Queen Camilla, 78, wore a sapphire blue wool dress with a matching coat and a hat designed by Philip Tracy.

Their husbands, Donald Trump, Prince William and King Charles also looked striking, embodying extremely powerful diplomatic dressing.

For context, the-high profile U.S. guests joined the royals for lunch after the ceremonial welcome, followed by an exchange of gifts.

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented the U.S. President with a bespoke hand-bound leather volume along with the Union Flag that had flown above Buckingham Palace on the day of President Trump's inauguration, on January 20, 25.

The First Lady also received gifts: a silver and enamel bowl, featuring Queen Camilla's cypher, as well as a personalised Anya Hind march handbag.



