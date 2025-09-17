King Charles surprises Donald Trump to different kind of gift

The much-awaited reunion has finally begun.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrived in Windsor today.

According to the pre-planned schedule, the couple's had lunch together after the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle and exchanged gifts.

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented the U.S. President with a bespoke hand-bound leather volume, specially crafted by the Royal Bindery in Windsor Castle.

One particular special gift was the Union Flag that had flown above Buckingham Palace on the day of President Trump's inauguration, on January 20, 25.

The First Lady also received gifts: a silver and enamel bowl, crafted by Northern Irish artist, Cara Murphy and featuring Queen Camilla's cypher along with a personalised Anya Hind march handbag.

Another gift included a silver photograph frame engraved with the King Charles and Queen Camilla's joint cypher.

In return, President Trump and the First Lady presented King Charles with a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword.

The sweet gesture symbolised the enduring values and cooperative spirit that continue to define the relationship between the United States and Great Britain.

Queen Camilla also received a Tiffany & Co. Vintage 18K Gold, Diamond & Ruby Flower Brooch from the Trumps.