Sarah Ferguson faces new allegation

Sarah Ferguson allegedly 'Jealous' of beloved Princess

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has been accused of being jealous of a beloved Princess, according to a new biography.

The Duchess of York allegedly had a "schoolgirl crush" on Kennedy and was furious when she learned about Princess Diana's meeting with him, according to Andrew Lownie's biography, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

After her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie, now 65, was reportedly all about the son of the former US president, according to the book.

Ferguson had invited Kennedy Jr. for drinks in 1996, despite knowing he was dating actress Daryl Hannah, according to Lownie

Her jealousy deepened when she learned Diana had held a discreet half-hour meeting with Kennedy Jr. at a New York hotel over Christmas 1995.

Royal aides later suggested Diana partly arranged the meeting to provoke her sister-in-law. Their meeting was one of many moments during Princess Diana's turbulent final years.

Patrick Jephson, Diana's former private secretary, said in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography: "Diana wanted it to be discreet because it had all the makings of a great gossip story.

Diana reportedly felt betrayed by Ferguson's decision to share intimate details in her autobiography, My Story.

Prince William and Harry's mother asked Fergie not to share details about their relationship and children. This violation of Diana's boundaries led to their bitter falling out, and they reportedly ceased speaking in the months before Diana's death in 1997.