King Charles unveils heartwarming letter addressed to 'my darling Lilibet'

The King and Queen joined by William and Kate show the Trumps around the royal exhibition

King Charles is taking a sentimental trip down memory lane as he encounters the namesake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet.

On Wednesday, September 17, the 76-year-old monarch led the U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump through the Royal Collection Exhibition as part of the state visit.

The exhibition features specially selected items from the Royal Collection which highlight the historical and diplomatic connections between the visiting and host states.

One of the objects included a letter written by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who was fondly known as “Lilibet.” Decades later, that pet name would be chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their own daughter, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday.

The Queen Mother was writing from President Roosevelt’s holiday home in 1993: “My darling Lilibet, It was such fun talking to you both on the telephone today, and directly after we had spoken we went off for a picnic luncheon. There were a lot of people there, and we all sat at little tables under the trees round the house, and had all our food on one plate - a little salmon, some turkey, some ham, lettuce, beans & HOT DOGS TOO!” the letter read.

Other items on display included a vibrant watercolour of a woodpecker by English artist Mark Catesby, who painted the bird while documenting his travels to America in the 1720s.

A tickertape message sent by Queen Victoria to President James Buchanan in 1858 was also on display.