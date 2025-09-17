Palace shares video as Trump receives royal welcome at Windsor Castle

Royal family shares update on Donald Trump's visit to Windsor Castle

King Charles III's office released video as US President Donald Trump received a magnificent ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17.

Trump and his wife Melania were welcomed with a ceremonial gun salute and escorted by mounted horses on his unprecedented second state visit to the UK, which commenced under tight security measures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales warmly greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the Marine One helicopter touched down at Windsor Castle in the afternoon.

King Charles III's office released the stunning video and a statement with major update on the royal family's official Instagram.

The Palace wrote: "A magnificent Ceremonial Welcome at Windsor Castle has marked the start of the US State Visit."

The statement continued: "The King invited President Trump to inspect a Guard of Honour formed of three regiments of the Household Division: the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards, ahead of a Rank and March Past in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace also shared William and Kate's video on the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram, showing the future king and queen walking Trump and his wife a short distance to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

As soon Trump shook hands with the monarch, a 41-gun salute was fired simultaneously from six World War One-era guns on the castle’s east lawn, as a similar display occurred at the Tower of London, in the centre of the capital.

Around 120 horses, and 1,300 members of the British military took part in the ceremony, which UK officials say marked the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit to Britain in living memory.

The royals and Trumps then embarked on a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1,000-year-old castle.