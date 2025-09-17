Kate Middleton fulfils Donald Trump's wish with historic welcome

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, with a warm welcome to the royal house.

On September 17, a US political figure and the First Lady arrived at Windsor Castle by helicopter, where they were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Dressed in a maroon colour chic dress, the future Queen seems to be fulfilling Trump's wish of being received by her.

In a viral video, the power couples were seen walking side by side until they reached a point where King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted Donald Trump and his wife.

The royals, alongside their guests, were captured in a car to participate in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate.

Earlier, a source revealed that Trump feels "honoured" because Princess Catherine will be undertaking significant royal tasks and playing an important role in the state visit.

"The inclusion of Princess Kate in so many events during the State Visit is an honour," GB reported.

For the unversed, Donald Trump and his wife arrived in the UK on September 16. However, the official engagements will begin from today, including the glitzy State Banquet, which will be hosted in honour of the royal family's guests from America.