Queen Camilla confirms attendance at US State Visit despite health woes

King Charles will be joined by his wife Queen Camilla for the important US State Visit following a health setback.

Just a day before the Us President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in London, the Queen Consort had pulled out of the funeral service of the Duchess of Kent, following a statement from Buckingham Palace.

As the formal welcome for the Trumps was to commence, royal editor Rebecca English “confirmed” the arrival of Camilla.

“Queen Camilla will attend all aspects of today’s State Visit, after having to pull out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral yesterday due to acute sinusitis.”

On Tuesday, the monarch’s office issued an update last-minute that Camilla was recovering a health issue.

“With great regret, Her Majesty the Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis,” it stated, noting that the Duke of Kent was informed beforehand.

“Her thoughts and prayers will be with the Duke of Kent and all the family.”

The sudden withdrawal raised concerns at the time over her attendance for the significant visit, which begins at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The news also comes after a close friend of Camilla revealed that there was “no way” Camilla would “shirk her duty”. They told the Daily Beast, “She knows how important this is to the government and her husband. Her job is supporting him.”