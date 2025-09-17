Princess Kate receives honour from Donald Trump amid feud with Meghan

Princess Kate is admired by the British public, and her charm as a working royal has also impressed a globally recognised political leader.

The Princess of Wales, who is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, to the UK with Prince William, received praise from the political figure.

GB reported that the future's key role and involvement in the headline-making state visit is seen as an honour by Trump's team.

An insider shared, "The inclusion of Princess Kate in so many events during the State Visit is an honour."

Today, September 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales will take part in a carriage procession and State Banquet.

The royal couple will be showing support for King Charles and Queen Camilla on the significant occasion.

Not only that, the monarch assigned an important task to Princess Catherine, who returned to the spotlight following a challenging cancer battle.

Kate will make a joint public appearance with Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens to meet the members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.

For the unversed, Donald Trump and his wife arrived in the UK on Tuesday evening.

While expressing his admiration for King Charles, the politician told the reporters, "They're friends of mine for a long time, since before he was King, and it's an honour to have him as King. I think he represents the country so well. He's such an elegant gentleman."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton received praise from Trump, who frequently made negative remarks about Meghan Markle.