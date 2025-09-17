Trump, Prince Andrew, Epstein photos light up Windsor Castle: Watch

Protestors light up Windsor Castle Trump, Prince Andrew photos with Epstein

Windsor Castle was put under high-alert after fresh security measures were installed amid reports that massive protests were planned ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit.

However, just hours before the State Visit kicked off at Windsor Castle, protestors managed to lit up the darkened palace walls with an unexpected slideshow, rehashing the Jeffery Epstein connections to Trump and Prince Andrew.

Security barriers were put up last-minute on the grounds of Windsor Castle and along the Long Walk. The arrangements also include around deploying 1600 police officers to the capital for any potential ‘lone-wolf attackers and underground political opponents’.

Although, it may not have been expected by the security that protestors would wait until the wee hours of the night to deliver a blow that was far lethal than any physical attack.

In the several photos and clips of Epstein and Trump together over the years, included a note that the US President had written to the disgraced financier, To Jeff, you are the greatest.”

Meanwhile, the disgraced Andrew, who was stripped off of his titles and royal patronages in 2019, over his ties to the financier also appeared on the slideshow.

It did not appear to be a great start for the royal family, who are hosting Trump with full pomp and circumstance of a state visit on Wednesday.

Previously, an activist group on Monday ran a crowdfunder by the name of “Ruin Trump's UK visit with this Epstein photo” and raised a huge amount in support.

“Trump’s supporters are tearing themselves apart over the Epstein files. Now he’s hoping to escape it all to have tea with the King,” a spokesperson for the group said. “But there's no way we're letting him use our country to polish his image. Most people here hate what he stands for. We're ready to make sure Epstein haunts him everywhere he goes.”

Four arrests have been made so far, but several more demonstrations are expected to take place in the UK during the two-day visit.