Cam’ron removes Adrien Broner mid-interview for harassing co-hosts: watch

American rapper Cam’ron abruptly ended an interview and removed professional boxer Adrien Broner from his “It Is What It is” podcast on Tuesday, September 16.

The four-time world champion repeatedly made inappropriate comments about the female co-hosts of the podcast, Treasure Stat Baby Wilson and NFL analyst Arabia Tillery.

The incident occurred during a discussion about the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight in a segment.

As the show pivoted to NFL talk, Broner started talking about unrelated topics.

Addressing Tillery, he made a flirtatious comment, “If that’s Arabia, I, Saudi.”

But he didn’t stop there and started passing comments on Wilson, stating, “I didn’t know you looked that good in person” and started inquiring about her weight.

Responding to the situation, Cam’ron gave him repeated warnings. He also mentioned that Wilson’s boyfriend is on set and would mind these comments.

Broner, however, persisted and started whispering her name, even asserting that he was “mesmerized by Stat.”

Since Broner was not giving up, Cam’ron decided to terminate the interview.

“Alright, hey, we’re gonna have to ask you to go,” Cam’ron stated firmly.

Cam’ron was seen clearly frustrated, then retrieved a bag of cash, paid Broner instantly for his time, and escorted him out.

“I don’t have any problem with you, but I’mma pay you for your time. But you can’t violate, bro. I told you that,” he explained.

Although the podcast couldn’t be finished, the viewers appreciated the swift action taken against Broner for his misconduct.