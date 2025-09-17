Twitch adopts facial scan technology for UK age verification

Twitch has officially rolled out a new age verification system for its users in the UK, requiring them to complete a facial scan to confirm their age in response to new online safety regulations.

The significant move was implemented in response to stricter UK regulations for accessing mature online content on September 15, 2025.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform restricted users under age 13 from creating accounts.

The new system particularly adds an additional barrier for older users to view mature rated streams and content.

Upon signing in, affected users are now directed to a “Verify Your Age” screen.

In order to proceed further, they must remove glasses and allow the platform’s age estimation technology to scan their face.

Twitch has partnered with third-party vendor k-ID to process the verification.

According to Twitch, video selfies captured for the scans are entirely processed on the user’s device, which is a measure particularly designed to address privacy concerns.

Some concerns are arising whether these measures will be effective in preventing access, and they raise ongoing questions about digital accessibility, and whether they can solely solve a complex social issue.