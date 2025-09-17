Zayn Malik captures fans heart with transformation in ‘Break Free’ teaser

Zayn Malik fans can’t get enough of his smooth transformation in the teaser of his upcoming single, Break Free.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a snippet from his latest song, set to release on Friday, September 19.

The brief video opened with Zayn, 32, wearing a brown overall over white shirt, playfully tossing around a colourful tape ball and playing with a slingshot.

The youthful vibe and carefree mood quickly shifted after he dons a red-and-white Borderlands 4 Psycho Mask.

While fans were excited about the full release, many couldn't help but focus on the moment he put on the mask and goes from cheerful to cold and intense

One fan described the transition as going from "sexy to cute," a sentiment widely echoed across social media.

Zayn's affinity for masks isn't new. In August 2024, singer the Pillowtalk chart topper was unmasked as the "Shadow Duelist Nocturne" during a livestreamed Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel tournament.

He revealed his identity after providing commentary for the final matches while wearing a voice-altering mask.

Now, in another surprise move, the British singer-songwriter, who famously departed One Direction in 2015, has partnered with 2K and Gearbox Software for an original song tied to Borderlands 4, the latest installment in the beloved first-person shooter game series.

Speaking to Variety about the collaboration, Zayn shared his excitement.

"I love the art direction Borderlands 4. It’s very vivid and expressive and feels very anime,” he said. "It’s also a narrative game, which feels more and more like a rarity these days."