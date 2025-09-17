Ed Sheeran's latest album leave fans questioning his work ability

Ed Sheeran is facing controversy regarding his new album, Play.

The Perfect singer is suspected to use the AI in his latest work.

According to RadarOnline, some critics have labeled parts of the new record as "cheesy" and "lifeless," leading to speculation that lyrics may have been generated by AI tools like ChatGPT instead of being crafted by Sheeran himself.

One source made a sarcastic comment about the perceived lack of authenticity, quipping, "There may be three of them in his marriage - Ed, Cherry, and ChatGPT."

This pointed remark was in response to what the source described as the unusually flat lyricism found on songs like "Symmetry."

A different insider was even more direct in their criticism, stating, "The AI question hangs over this record. It is sad, because Ed at his best has always been personal and poetic. Here, it sounds like he's outsourced his soul."

Sheeran, 34, has not yet directly addressed these allegations. He has, however, described the album as a deeply personal response to what he calls "the darkest period of my life."

This timeframe includes his wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy, the unexpected passing of his mentor Jamal Edwards, and the stress of two plagiarism lawsuits.

Despite the personal struggles Sheeran has faced, many insiders feel that the new album doesn't meet the high standards expected of one of the world's most accomplished songwriters.

The controversy comes alongside another surprising revelation from Sheeran: he has already created a posthumous album to be released after his death. He has entrusted his wife, Cherry, with the final responsibility of curating the tracklist.

Sheeran shared, "It's actually in my will. If I was to go tomorrow, Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it."