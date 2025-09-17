Avril Lavigne turns ‘complicated’ into limited-edition venture

Avril Lavigne takes internet by storm with recent update

The 40-year-old singer, widely known as the Pop Punk Queen, opened up about her exciting new project on social media.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Girlfriend hitmaker revealed the launch of her first official alcohol collaboration, Banshee Complicated, via Instagram.

In the post, the When You’re Gone singer is seen holding a glass of alcohol, dressed in an all-black outfit with her signature blonde hair cascading over her shoulders.

She captioned the post, “I’ve teamed up with @bansheewines to create my limited-edition anthem in a bottle! Meet Banshee Complicated Pinot Noir – it’s bold, smooth, and a little wild just like me. Banshee complicated is available online now, at banshee wines.com and the first 50 people will receive a Sip & Spin Kit so you can #RockLikeABanshee with me! #BansheePartner #Ad.”

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Lavigne shared, “I’ve been collaborating with Banshee for the past two years, starting with my Greatest Hits Tour, where the Banshee bar became a staple backstage and at my afterparties. Our partnership is so natural, and as my love for wine has grown over the years, I knew they were the brand I wanted to collaborate with to launch my first official wine.”

For the unversed, the new venture takes its name from her 2002 breakout single, Complicated.