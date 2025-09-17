Cardi B teases powerhouse collaborations ahead of ‘Am I The Drama’ release

Cardi B surprises fans with 'Am I The Drama' update

Cardi B recently thrilled fans by announcing her star-studded album Am I the Drama, featuring big names such as Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, and Lizzo.

The 32-year-old rapper, known for her 2017 breakout hit Bodak Yellow, shared the exciting update on social media.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Drip singer revealed a lineup of powerhouse collaborators on Instagram.

The list included Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla.

She captioned the post, “WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA? Am I The Drama is out September 19th.”

This comes hot on the heels of the Please Me hitmaker teaming up with Spotify on Monday, September 15, to reveal the artists set to feature on her second album.

During her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the I Like It singer said, “I am so overwhelmed… It’s like I’m pushing another baby. It was completely completed and this is what’s missing out there. I touch on everything I wanted to touch.”

In a separate conversation with Billboard, Cardi B revealed that her seven-year gap between albums was due to her “picky” nature when it came to finalising the project.

For the unversed, Am I The Drama is slated for release on Friday, September 19.