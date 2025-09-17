Cardi B announces 'Am I the Drama' tour: Dates and ticket details here

The Grammy-winning rapper announces 'Little Miss Drama' tour

Cardi B is ready to bring the drama to arenas across North America.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Grammy-winning rapper announced her Little Miss Drama Tour, her first-ever full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career. The shows will promote her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, which drops Friday, September 19.

“HELLO!!” Cardi, 32, began her message alongside a raven emoji, which is a huge part of her album’s artwork.

“We putting the kids to bed early because the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to a city near you!” Cardi wrote, urging fans to sign up for the artist presale by Sunday, September 21, at 10 p.m. PST.

The tour kicks off in February with stops in major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Philadelphia, before wrapping up in Atlanta in April.

Multiple presales will give fans early access to tickets: Cardi B’s artist presale opens Tuesday, September 23, while Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers can secure seats through exclusive presales starting Monday, September 22.

The album marks Cardi’s first step into her next era following her debut album in 2018, Invasion of Privacy, which earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album.