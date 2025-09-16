Cardi B sets record straight about 'sleepy' court room incident

Cardi b is clearing the air about courtroom footage.

The rapper recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her recent civil assault trial, where she was found not liable for assault and battery against a former security guard.

The Up rapper also set the record straight about a viral moment from the trial, where she seemed to nod off during closing arguments. "I'm not even going to lie, I was," Cardi said with a laugh.

"I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it but I just couldn't."

Cardi explained that she was feeling overwhelmed during the trial, juggling her album rollout with court appearances. "I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court," she said.

"And then, when I get to court, I realize that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.'"

She also revealed that she missed her kids' first day of school due to the trial, but she made the most of the situation by using the viral courtroom photos as artwork for her album.

In a clever move, Cardi began selling limited versions of her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, using the meme photos of her in court as the artwork.

"I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW," she wrote on social media.

The rapper has also been promoting her album in creative ways, including a hilarious video on TikTok where she hawks her record on the street for passersby to purchase.

Am I the Drama? is set for release on September 19.