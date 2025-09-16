Trump praises 'elegant' King Charles as he begins UK state visit

Donald Trump lauded King Charles III as an "elegant gentleman" as he boarded Air Force One to fly to the UK for his second state visit on Tuesday, September 16.

The US president has finally responded to the British monarch's messages regarding preparations for high-profile visit to Windsor.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it’s a great honour,” said Trump before taking flying to the UK.

He added: “And this one’s at Windsor. They’ve never used Windsor Castle for this before. They use Buckingham Palace. And I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So it’s going to be nice,”

The British royal family has been making extensive preparations to welcome Trump to Windsor Castle. The visit is expected to feature a grand royal ceremony, including a carriage procession, a state banquet, and a joint flyover by the Red Arrows and US F-35 jets.

Trump and the first lady Melania will be hosted by King Charles and treated to a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet the following day.

The US president said the King and Queen had been friends of his for a long time as he was left the White House,

He also hinted at a trade deal as he said UK officials wanted to continue negotiations during his visit.

Earlier, a “very high threat level” was declared at Windsor Castle before the controversial trip.

However, Trump will be aware of protests during his visit, when demonstrators from the Stop Trump Coalition will take to Windsor high street.

Security is on high alert, with police warning officers will be ready to respond to a potential high-threat incident in Windsor, where a 24-hour-a-day policing operation will involve armed response vehicles and baton guns.