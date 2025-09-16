Prince Harry receives deadly item as birthday present during trip abroad

Prince Harry’s whirlwind visit to Ukraine ended with an unexpected surprise

Last week, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Kyiv last week to champion his Invictus Games Foundation and meet with wounded veterans, just days before celebrating his 41st birthday.

Harry was invited by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Superhumans trauma center CEO Olga Rudnieva. During a fundraiser at Kyiv’s Fairmont Hotel, the duke was showered with presents from locals eager to honour his service.

By the time he boarded his flight home, Harry’s private jet was reportedly overflowing with gifts, including an ornate walking stick concealing a dagger.

Rudnieva praised the duke’s impact, saying, “Ordinary people know who he is. We honestly didn’t know he had become such a celebrity. I think Prince Harry coming here is a symbol of victory and power.”

Harry, reflecting on the war’s toll, told The Guardian, “Seeing people with prosthetics and life-changing injuries is going to be the norm in Ukraine for the coming decades. Nobody should feel embarrassed or ashamed about their disabilities. It’s about flipping from sympathy to admiration and respect.”

After his emotional tour, Harry returned to California to his wife Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex marked his birthday with a playful Instagram post.

“Oh hi, Birthday Boy,” the 44-year-old wrote alongside a picture of Harry from his time in active duty.