Reese Witherspoon discusses ‘meaningful’ bond with Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’

Reese Witherspoon opens up about ‘family’ she built with Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the family she ‘put together’ alongside co-star Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show.

The Legally Blonde actress, who portrayed Aniston’s sister on the hit sitcom Friends, doubled down on the bond she and the cast have built on the show, calling it both powerful and deeply meaningful.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Witherspoon admitted she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

She told the outlet at the New York City premiere of season 4, “Oh, my God, I love this cast. And I love the crew too!

“It’s just great. I mean, it’s really a family at this point.”

Speaking of all the people who make the show a success, including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Jon Hamm, among others, she enthused, “And it’s a family that Jen and I put together, so that’s really meaningful.”

In addition, the star admitted that while the show is an absolute delight to kick-start the day, it also draws heavily from her and Aniston’s real-life experiences in the public eye.

Reese further highlighted that fame influences your life as a whole, and that doesn’t necessarily mean in a good way.