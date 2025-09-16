King Charles says Kate Middleton is his only daughter-in-law

William and Kate seen leaving without interaction with Prince Andrew

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew made an unexpected appearance, joining William on the cathedral steps as mourners looked on.

The Duke of Kent followed closely behind the Duchess’s coffin, supported by his daughter, Lady Helen Taylo.

As the Duchess of Kent’s coffin departed Westminster Cathedral, members of the royal family gathered alongside her immediate family on the steps, offering a solemn show of unity.

The service also featured readings from three of the late Duchess’s grandchildren Lady Marina Windsor, Eloise Taylor, and Albert Windsor.

While Lady Marina maintains a public profile, her younger cousins, Eloise and Albert, generally remain out of the spotlight.

On the cathedral steps, King Charles and Prince Andrew were spotted leaving side by side, engaged in a notably focused conversation as other royals and mourners made their way out of the historic church.

Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted leaving the cathedral among the mourners, keeping their distance as they exited without engaging in conversation with the Duke of York.