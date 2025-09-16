King Charles goes solo in black and white at Duchess of Kent’s historic farewell

King Charles leads royals at funeral

King Charles made a solemn entrance at Westminster Cathedral solo today, with Queen Camilla sidelined by a last-minute sinus infection.

The monarch was joined by his trusted aide, Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton, as he joined the royal family in bidding farewell to the Duchess of Kent.

King Charles arrives as royals pay tribute

Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, attended the service alongside his wife, Sophie Winkleman.

Lady Helen Taylor also arrived with her father, the Duke of Kent, and paid tribute to her mother by wearing the late Duchess’s diamond and pearl flower brooch, a treasured piece believed to have been acquired around the time of Lady Helen’s birth in 1964.

The Duchess of Kent’s coffin has now departed Westminster Cathedral en route to its final resting place at Frogmore, Windsor.

Among the mourners, Lady Flora Vesterberg followed closely, wearing a navy blue ensemble paired with a stylish hat and droplet earrings.

While many guests adhered to traditional black attire, etiquette experts noted that her choice, though unconventional, does not necessarily breach royal protocol, explaining, “Not all funerals have a strict dress code, but ‘royal’ and other ceremonial funerals usually do.”