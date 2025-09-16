Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson try to save Camilla’s face at Duchess of Kent’s funeral

Prince Andrew clicked shaking hands

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a solemn entrance at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral this afternoon, arriving at Westminster Cathedral from Royal Lodge in Windsor under police escort.

The pair appeared reflective as they joined mourners for what has become a historic service.

Their arrival came just hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Camilla would not be attending.

Prince Andrew’s presence at the funeral comes amid renewed media attention on the Epstein scandal, sparked by a recently published “birthday book” revealing hundreds of messages and photos from his circle of friends, including former Labour politician Lord Mandelson.

Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, were among the royal family members attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral today.

Prince Andrew and Sarah at Westminster Cathedral

Princess Michael, the Duke’s wife, arrived alongside her husband, while Prince Richard, the Queen’s cousin, was also present to pay his respects.

A host of other senior royals attended the funeral, including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Earlier, Prince William and Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Duchess of Kent by sharing a heartfelt statement on their official social media channels.

"Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas," they wrote.

"The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music."