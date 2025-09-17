Maria Caulfield joins Nigel Farage’s Reform UK after leaving Conservatives

Former Conservative health minister Maria Caulfield has officially joined Nigel Farage’s Reform United Kingdom (U.K.) Party, becoming the 15th Tory MP to switch allegiance.

Caulfield, who lost her Lewes seat to the Liberal Democrats in the last election, confirmed she joined Reform a month ago.

Speaking to GB News, Caulfield said she felt the Conservative Party no longer reflected her beliefs.

“The party has become less and less what I believe in,” she stated.

Caulfield emphasized that Reform would profit from the experience of former MPs who understand the political system. Caulfield is a supporter of Brexit and resigned as Tory vice president in 2018 due to dissensions over Theresa May’s Chequers plan for the United Kingdom’s EU pullout.

She has held several junior ministerial roles, including serving as a health minister and as a minister for women her final ministerial role received criticism over her decisions.

Her move follows Danny Kruger, a Tory MP and shadow work and pensions minister, who recently joined Reform, becoming the first sitting MP to defect to the party.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responded, emphasizing that the party remains focused on growth internal and reform.

She stated that Reform focuses on internal Westminster matters rather than citizen services. James MacCleary, the Liberal Democrat who won Caulfield’s Lewes seat, commented that the move indicates Reform is recruiting individuals previously in public service.

Reform United Kingdom (U.K.) verified Caulfield’s class and ate her experience supporting the party’s growth among former Conservative MPs.