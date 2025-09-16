Paige DeSorbo reveals real reason behind leaving ‘Summer House’

Paige Desobro is getting candid about the major decision of her career.

DeSorbo, who was a main cast member of Bravo's Summer House for seven seasons, talked about her reason of leaving the show.

The 32-year-old fashion influencer told Byrdie during an interview that she had a gut feeling that her time on the show had come to an end.

"I just had this overwhelming sense that I couldn't go back," she said. "I know I would've been doing a disservice to [the show]. They accept a certain level of showing up, and I couldn't give them that."

The actress communicated about her departure from Summer House on Instagram stories in July.

"I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to Summer House," she began the post.

"Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable." DeSorbo also shared her gratitude for the experience and the opportunities it brought her, but felt it was time to move on.

DeSorbo and her best friend, Hannah Berner, who also left Summer House, discussed the challenges of being on reality TV.

"Being on reality TV, there's a level — this is a harsh word — of, like, brainwashing," DeSorbo said. "That's not real life. You're not stopping people on the street and being like, ‘I just had a thought that I hate my boyfriend.’"

Berner added, "The truth is that on reality TV, if you stay in your own bed, you can't fight with people."

The duo has found a new outlet for their creativity and humour through their podcast, Giggly Squad.

"We've had people [from Summer House] verbatim say to us, ‘We don't want to focus on your friendship this season,’" DeSorbo alleged.

"That was why we started Giggly Squad, because we were like, ‘We have more things to say, and no one is listening to us.’"