Royal family shares video message as Queen Camilla's health deteriorates

Royal family released an important video message after Queen Camilla stepped back from a key royal gathering due to serious health issues.

Today, September 16, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals are set to attend the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Since morning, the official royal family's social media channels have been paying tribute to Katharine, who has performed meaningful duties in her lifetime.

Notably, the Duchess of Kent, who stepped down as a working member of the royal family in 2002, focused on her private and charitable work in the field of music, which was her passion.

Now, a joint post made by the royal family and Future Talent, an organisation co-founded by Katharine in 2004 to help young musicians from low-income backgrounds.

In the shared video, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a musician, was seen playing guitar in a bid to honour the 92-year-old royal.

The message reads, "On the day of her funeral, we join the nation in mourning the loss of Katharine, Duchess of Kent - visionary founder of @futuretalentorg, whose compassion and belief in young people transformed countless lives through music."

"Her legacy lives on in every young musician supported by the charity. In her memory, Future Talent Ambassador @shekukannehmason performs an excerpt from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, Sarabande. Our thoughts are with her family today."

It is important to note that a new video emerged on social media after Buckingham Palace announced the sad news about Queen Camilla's declining health.

For the unversed, King Charles' wife has withdrawn from attendance at the church service happening for the Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis.