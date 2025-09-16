Queen Camilla's painful health update: Will she welcome Trump?

Queen Camilla, who pulled out of attending the funeral of Duchess of Kent at the last minute on Tuesday, sparked concerns about her health ahead of US President Donald Trump's State Visit.

What happened to Queen Camilla?

Buckingham Palace has shared latest update on the Queen's health, revealing she is recovering from acute sinusitis.

Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. It's common and usually clears up on its own within 4 weeks. But medicines can help if it's taking a long time to go away.

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals are set to attend the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral.

The Queen's health problem was announced by the palace just hours ahead of the funeral, which will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Will Queen Camilla join King Charles to welcome Donald Trump?

King Charles III's office expressed "deep regret" while sharing latest update on the Queen's health, revealing that despite this painful inflammation of the sinuses, she still plans to take part in the state visit of President Trump, who will be in Windsor on Wednesday after landing in the UK on Tuesday, September 16.

Trump and first lady Melania, as per the last update, will be hosted by the King and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on September 16.

Buckingham Palace statement on Queen Camilla

"With great regret, Her Majesty the Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for the Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with the Duke of Kent and all the family," said the statement.

The coffin of the duchess was brought to the cathedral on Monday, draped in the royal standard and with white roses among the flowers, in honour of the duchess' Yorkshire roots.

The duchess was the oldest member of the royal family when she died earlier this month at the age of 92. She was married to the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. There have been many memories of her kindness and her dedication to charities.