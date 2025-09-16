Elon Musk’s shocking ‘fight or die’ speech at London anti-immigration rally

Elon Musk spoke to a large crowd at a rally in London. He did not go there in person, but his speech was shown on big screens for everyone to see.

The event was an anti-immigration protest organised by a controversial figure, Tommy Robinson.

Reports estimate that over 100,000 people attended the rally, which later resulted in clashes with police, leaving dozens of officers injured and multiple people arrested.

Musk’s message was a criticism of the UK government’s policies, especially those related to immigration. He warned the “reasonable centre” - people who usually do not get involved in politics - that they need to take a stand.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said to the crowd:

“My appeal is to British common sense which is to look carefully around you and say if this continues, what world will you be living in?”

“Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think.”

He also talked about changing the government, “I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain… There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.”

Musk’s speech was significant because it showed his growing involvement in politics beyond the United States.

He has been openly supportive of right-wing political movements and has used his platform to promote his views on issues like immigration and what he calls the “woke mind virus.”

His comments at the rally and association with figures like Tommy Robinson have been widely discussed and condemned by some as “dangerous.”

How many people protest in London?

London’s Metropolitan Police said the march, organised by Tommy Robinson, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 people.