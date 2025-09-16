Trump turns down special gesture from King Charles?

Donald Trump, who's visiting the UK from September 16 to 17, has sparked excitement ahead of State Banquet as the King Charles is all set to make it an iconic event.

The US president will reportedly refuse special gesture from the monarch when he is treated to a lavish State Banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.

Trump's unprecedented second State Visit will begin in full on Wednesday morning after the Duchess of Kent's burial.

US First Lady Melania Trump and her husband will be welcomed and hosted by the King and Queen as they are joined by some 160 guests at the Windsor Castle’s grand St George’s Hall for a State Banquet.

As per reports, During the extravagant feast, a bespoke cocktail will be served that references and honours the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States.

The tradition of a special cocktail created for international guests during State Visits is a tradition that was started by the monarch.

For French President Emmanuel Macron’s state dinner, he was served a drink named L’entente, a nod to the L’Entente Cordiale celebrated during the feast.

That drink was a mix of British gin with lemon curd and French pastis, which was garnished with dried French cornflowers and English roses.

Last year's Japanese state visit was honoured with a yuzu marmalade sour, featuring whisky and marmalade to resemble the flag of Japan.

However, it is almost certain that President Trump will not partake in the tradition as he has been a lifelong teetotaller.

"I've never had a drink," the President told Fox News in 2016.

Trump's sobriety originates from the tragic death of his older brother, Fred Jr, at the age of 42 from complications related to alcoholism.

“It was a very tough period of time," Trump said, adding: "If you don't start you're never going have a problem. If you do start you might have a problem. And it's a tough problem to stop.”

Trump also spoke candidly about his sobriety in 2018, admitting: “I had a brother, Fred. Great guy, best-looking guy, best personality, much better than mine. But he had a problem.”

“He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink. Don't drink.' He was substantially older, and I listened to him and I respected (him),” the US leader said.

In recent videos released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla are seen inspecting the table beforehand in person, making their way round the room in the afternoon and examining the preparations with the Master of the Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.