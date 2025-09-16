'DWTS' controversy: Bobby Bones admits he ‘cheated’ ahead of season 27 win

Bobby Bones receives backlash from fans and Julianne Hough over his victory

Bobby Bones, the winning celebrity of Dancing with the Stars season 27, has sparked controversy with his latest confession.

The American radio personality confessed in a recent chat show that he cheated, making his win more debatable.

The 45-year-old disclosed that he practice an “illegal” thing to make his win possible.

On Monday, Bones appeared for an interview on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast where he opened, “I cheated, in the way of, they give you a limited amount of time with your partner. Like, four hours a day, they say.”

The 45-year-old disclosed that he rented a studio all by himself to practice.

He continued, “So we would do our four, I would record the session and then go by myself and rent a studio myself and train myself. Like, illegally spent time over … because I was so far behind everybody else.”

Bobby admitted that he was not creating a difference in the show in any way other that the fact that he “sucked.”

He said “I didn’t run out and [say], like, ‘I’m the best.’ I tried as hard as I could and I got sevens, a couple sixes. A couple eights.”

The radio personality received less cores in comparison with the other three finalists namely Alexis Ren, Milo Manheim and Evanna Lynch.

But he still managed to take the final trophy home and that was mainly because of the overwhelming number of votes he received from the viewers.

Bones was not just bullied by the show’s fans after winning, but the judge of DWTS Julianne Hough also said in 2024 that he should not have won the title.