Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ deal stumbles leaving first deportation flight empty

Sir Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” policy has faced a blow as the first deportation flight scheduled to go back to France under this deal left without the Channel migrants.

According to reports, a small group of deportees were removed from an Air France flight on the grounds of legal challenge.

Resultantly, the flight took off without any migrants who crossed the Channel and entered illegally in Britain from France, collapsing the deal that Starmer made with France to tackle illegal migrant crossings.

Jacqui Smith, skill minister, on Monday refused to comment on the numbers of people who will be returned to France this week. According to French officials, initially only small deportations will be allowed under this deal.

The policy was announced during Emmanuel Macron’ state visit to the UK in July, 2025. As per deal, the UK will be eligible to send migrants who came by crossing the Channel back to France, in turn, Britain will take those who apply and are given approval to come to the UK.

The issue of migrants crossing the English Channel has been a contentious issue between the two countries.

This year, the number of people who arrived in the UK has exceeded 30,000. Formal removal directions have been given to those who came on small boats last month, giving them the time of five days before being deported.