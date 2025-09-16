King Charles ‘less irritated’ by Prince Harry compared to Prince William

Prince Harry, who had been estranged from King Charles for 19 months, finally reunited with his cancer-stricken father last week, taking a first step towards a reconciliation.

While there are still simmering tensions between Harry and his father, a bigger feud is brewing behind the Palace walls between Charles and his heir, Prince William.

Since the ascension of Charles to the throne, the king and the Prince of Wales had displayed a cordial relationship to the public, with the press suggesting that the two have gotten closer amid rift with the Sussexes. Although, now royal sources suggest that the tensions between William and Charles have always existed and they just have been exacerbated by Harry’s recent visit.

Although, the king is “currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir”, British-American journalist, magazine editor Tina Brown told The Daily Beast.

She explained that despite his cancer battle, Charles had “carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months” but William had “five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months”.

Moreover, on his first week back to duties, he kicked it off with a “father-daughter excursion to a Women’s Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum’s new gardens”.

Meanwhile, William believes that his father is “weak” and is making a big mistake to bringing Harry back into the fold. A friend of the future king said that William believes “no member of the family should burnish Harry’s status by meeting him”.

However, Charles “instinctively wants to reconcile” with his son Harry. William was afraid that his estranged brother would find a way back to the royal fold via his existing royal status. It seems William’s fears are turning into reality.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, September 10, that Harry had indeed met his father for “tea” and it lasted for around 45 minutes. However, the context of the meeting was not revealed, only that it was a pleasant interaction.