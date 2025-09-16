US, Qatar set to finalize defence deal after Israel’s aggression in Doha

The United States and Qatar are nearing the final agreement on enhanced defence cooperation following Israel’s unprovoked attack on Hamas political leaders in Doha last week.
Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has announced the promising possibility of finalizing a highly-anticipated deal.
Israel’s deadly strikes in Doha drew worldwide denunciation, leading to a meeting between the Qatar prime minister and US President Donald Trump.
The aggression in Doha invoked US sense or urgency as it is a close ally of US and hosts the biggest US military base in the Middle East. Qatar has also performed mediation responsibilities along with Egypt to end the ongoing Gaza war.
Rubio, who is scheduled to visit Doha, emphasized on the role of Qatar as a mediator between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, saying “a very short window of time in which a deal could happen.”
"If any country in the world can help mediate it, Qatar is the one. They're the ones that can do it,” top US diplomat said.
"We have a close partnership with the Qataris. In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, we're on the verge of finalising," Rubio said while departing Tel Aviv for Doha.
However, the details of the defence agreement are unknown yet.
Qatar also condemned the Israeli attack “cowardly and treacherous” while showing resolve not to back off from the role of mediator.
Donald Trump also met with the Qatari prime minister in New York on Friday, denouncing Israel’s attack and assuring that such strikes would not happen again.
