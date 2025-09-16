Demi Lovato set to release upcoming album ‘It’s Not That Deep’

Demi Lovato sparks online buzz with latest announcement

Demi Lovato has sparked online buzz after unveiling the release date of her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep.

The 33-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her 2008 debut single This Is Me, thrilled fans with her latest announcement.

On Monday, September 15, the Heart Attack hitmaker shared a carousel of images on Instagram to reveal the album’s release date.

The post featured Lovato posing in a striking pink ensemble while surrounded by crew members in both photos and a video clip.

The Let It Go singer captioned the post, “IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. my ninth studio album, will be yours on October 24. this music is a reflection of where i am now. so proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!!! thank you @dsachon and @imogene for helping me to make the cover art of dreams. we created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me, and you know i had to lock the fuck in. and thank you to my lovatics – i love you and i’ll never let you go. Pre-order the album now and let’s dance!! It’s not that deep era starts now.”

Lovato introduced the 11-track album with the lead singles Fast and Here All Night.

It’s Not That Deep, produced by Zhone, is slated for release on Friday, October 24.