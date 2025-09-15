Kate and William at centre of style storm over Burberry’s garden catwalk plans

Kate and William's London life inside Apartment 1A

Kate and Prince William may call Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace their official London base, but the couple who have lived full time in Windsor since 2022 are finding themselves at the centre of a row over their royal gardens.

Luxury fashion giant Burberry has applied for permission to stage its upcoming London Fashion Week show on Perks Field, a private lawn tucked inside the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The plan includes erecting a vast marquee to host a star studded audience later this month.

But the proposal has ruffled feathers in one of Britain’s most exclusive postcodes. According to Daily Mail, objections have already been lodged by a local residents’ association and the High Commissioner of India.

While Burberry insists it consulted the Royal Household, the Crown Estate and nearby residents before submitting its proposal, locals argue the grounds are being increasingly “commercialised.”

They say the fashion show set to take place this month is the latest in a string of disruptive events.

The site has already hosted three Burberry catwalks in the mid-2010s and, more recently, a multimillion-pound racehorse auction.

Among the most vocal critics is the High Commissioner of India, whose residence sits directly opposite the proposed venue. He has formally asked the council to keep noise “at an acceptable level,” warning that diplomatic engagements could be disturbed by the spectacle.

Others described such shows as “intrusive,” pointing to the ongoing strain of large-scale works across the neighbourhood.

Adding to the unease is the long-running saga of billionaire developer Jon Hunt, founder of Foxtons.

For nearly two decades, Hunt’s controversial plans for a four-storey basement complete with a car carousel have fuelled bitter disputes.

Residents say years of noise, traffic and disruption linked to his project have left patience thin, and the Burberry show now feels like the last straw.