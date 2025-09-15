Travis Kelce dishes on life-changing impact of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about fiancée Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s husband-to-be, Travis Kelce, is immensely grateful for her presence in his life as he believes she has changed it for the better.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end credit the 14-time-Grammy winner for making him “a better man” in a candid pre-game interview with sportscaster and friend, Erin Andrews.

When asked about the changes the Anti-Hero hitmaker has brought to his life, the NFL star excitedly declared, "She has brought excitement and a joy for life," during the Fox interview.

"That made me a better man, made me a better person and made me that much more comfortable in who I am," Kelce continued.

Earlier in the same interview, the NFL star shared how he felt like he had to give his all to get his team back up from their Super Bowl defeat.

After the Super Bowl setback, Swift and Kelce spent a lot of their downtime staying low-key and insiders shared that the pop superstar motivated him to return for his 13th year in the game.

The couple got engaged last month after dating for two years since they met during the Eras Tour.