Lindsay Lohan has called Disney about 'Parent Trap' sequel, per her costars

Lisa Anne Walter and Elaine Hendrix played housekeeper Chessy and Meredith Blake

After Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan is potentially looking to revive another one of her iconic films: The Parent Trap.

It has been 27 years since Lohan, now 39, won hearts (and awards) with her portrayal of twins Annie and Hallie. Now, Lohan might be ready to dust off her British accent to play the cheeky twins once more, according to her Parent Trap co-stars.

During Emmys night on Sunday, September 14, Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix accidentally let the cat out of the bag about Lohan’s latest venture while speaking on People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live.

“I mean, are you listening, Disney?” teased Walter, who played housekeeper Chessy.

Hendrix, who played antagonist Meredith Blake, added “Yeah, a lot of people walk about it. A lot of people want it. We’re totally game. I think we’re just waiting.”

It was then suggested that Lohan should do for The Parent Trap what Jamie Lee Curtis did for Freaky Friday and put in a call to Disney.

“I think Lindsay may have already done that,” Walter shared as Hendrix immediately intervened and said, “But we can neither confirm nor deny.”

Lohan was just 11 years old when she played long lost twins Hallie Parker and Annie James who were separated when their parents divorced.

Reunited by chance at a summer camp, the girls discover their connection and plot to reconcile their parents.