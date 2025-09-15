Jason Isaacs shares daughters’ views on 'The White Lotus’ bond

Jason Isaacs shares his daughters’ views on his ‘The White Lotus’ bond

Jason Isaacs revealed his daughters' thoughts on his deep connection with The White Lotus cast.

The Harry Potter star played Timothy, patriarch of the Ratliff family, who travelled from California to a titular luxury resort in Thailand with his wife Victoria (Parker Posey), and three children - Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

During the stay, the family endured drama and danger that unfolded throughout the season. The show's third season has now stack up total nine Emmy nominations.

At his appearance at the red carpet of the event, Isaacs opened up about how close he is to his on-screen children.

"I do feel like a surrogate father, to be honest," he told the People magazine when asked about attending Schwarzenegger’s wedding with model Abby Champion on September 6.

He went on to talk about he usually mixes his biological children with his TV kids, saying, "I fell madly in love with Patrick and [Sam Nivola] and [Sarah Catherine Hook] as my fake kids."

"In fact, when my real daughters came to visit, I said 'let's go out and eat with the kids,' and they went, 'Dad, we're your kids,' "Isaacs said of filming The White Lotus. "I'm like, 'Sorry.'"

The Patriot also went to talk about missing his co-stars specially Schwarzenegger at the event.

He said that although “it is a lovely reunion” at the award show, "I wish everybody was here."

Revealing Schwarzenegger’s whereabouts he added, "Patrick's shooting in London, my hometown. It's weird that some people get nominated and other people don't, people have the most dramatic things to do, but I thought everybody was magnificent in the show."

Unfortunately out of nine nominations The White Lotus won none.