Jeremy Allen White absence from 2025 Emmy Awards explained

Jeremy Allen White skipped the 2025 Emmy Awards as he left his fans waiting.

The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere star, was nominated for a third time in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto on The Bear.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the actor was a no-show at the event as he was attending his best friend's wedding.

Allen, who had won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in the past two years for the hit FX series, was nominated again in the same category.

Previously in his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude to his two daughters, series creator Christopher Storer, and his co-stars, saying, "My heart is beating out of its chest. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I want us to be in each other's lives forever."

The Bear follows the story of a talented but tortured chef who returns to his native Chicago to take over his family's sandwich shop after the death of his older brother.

The show earned 13 nominations this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Among the other Bear stars who received nominations this year are Ayo Edebiri (for Supporting Actress and Outstanding Director), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Supporting Actor), and Jon Bernthal (Guest Actor).