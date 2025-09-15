Google Gemini dethrones ChatGPT after viral Nano Banana success

Google’s Gemini has overtaken ChatGPT, topping app charts in the US and UK after the viral success of Nano Banana, an image editing feature.

Nano Banana, the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, has been behind the success of Gemini.

Since its launch in late August, the image editing feature has gained popularity among the users who created more than 500 million images in just two weeks.

In the US, Gemini is ahead of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s Thread on Apple’s top apps chart. In the UK, Gemini surpassed both ChatGPT and Temu.

Being a cutting-edge image generation and editing tool, Nano Banana is capable of transcending the rivals’ applications.

“A fundamental challenge in image generation is maintaining the appearance of a character or object across multiple prompts and edits,” the parent company said.

“This update enables you to blend multiple images into a single image, maintain character consistency for rich storytelling, make targeted transformations using natural language, and use Gemini's world knowledge to generate and edit images.”

Since the launch of Nano Banana, the customer base of Gemini has spiked with the addition of over 23 million users.

To tackle AI-associated misinformation, Gemini has taken a concrete step by adding a visible watermark on every image generated through Nano Banana. It also adds invisible watermarks that can easily be tracked online.