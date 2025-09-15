Elon Musk's 'Wartime CEO' mode amid Tesla's AI push

Elon Musk recently confirmed on his social media platform X that he is back in "Wartime CEO" mode, meaning he is working seven days a week and often sleeping at the office.

In a recent post on X, Elon Musk shared an older video of himself and stated, "Back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away."

He has adopted this demanding work style before, particularly during the critical Model 3 production push at Tesla.

The intense focus is tied directly to Tesla's accelerated push into artificial intelligence. The company's new strategy is aimed at transforming it from just a car company into a leader in AI and robotics.

Financial experts believe that Tesla's venture into AI and robotics could be worth over $1 trillion on their own, separate from the value of its car business. Some analysts even think Tesla's total value could reach $2 trillion in the near future because of this.

Musk has said that the Optimus humanoid robot could eventually make up 80% of Tesla's total value. The company plans to start making thousands of these robots soon, to produce as many as a million a year by the end of the decade.

Tesla has been developing its own specialised chips for AI, called AI5 and AI6. Musk recently called the AI5 chip "epic" and said its design is finished. This is part of a plan to use its own chips for both training and running AI models, making its technology more efficient and powerful.

This new strategy replaces the previous plan for the Dojo supercomputer, which Musk now sees as an "evolutionary dead end."

Tesla is looking to invest in xAI, Elon Musk's other company that created the Grok AI model. The idea is to connect Tesla's hardware (cars and robots) with xAI's software to make them "smarter" and create a powerful, integrated system.

