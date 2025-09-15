Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes’ romance ends after sweet post

Kelsea Ballerini ended her romance with Chase Stokes right after she turned 32.

Two days after the Outer Banks star celebrated Ballerini’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post, reports emerged that the couple have parted ways.

A rep for the singer-songwriter and musician confirmed that the pair have split after nearly three years together.

"They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," sources close to the couple told People.

The breakup came after just last week, Stokes, also 32, marked the five-time Grammy Award nominee’s birthday on his social media grid with a carousel photo tribute.

"Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I'd say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love [red heart emoji]," he wrote.

The series of adorable snapshots captured the couple’s cherished memories and moments over the years, including their courtside appearance in December 2024 and a handful of playful, candid selfies.

The Miss Me More singer and the Valiant One actor first sparked romance rumours when he posted a cuddly photo of them at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, in January 2023.

That April, Ballerini and Stokes made their relationship public when they walked their first red carpet together at the 2023 CMT Awards.